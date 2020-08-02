Manchester United can’t afford to repeat past mistakes

Manchester United fans have been excited to see who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sign this summer transfer window and for good reason.

The legendary Norwegian managed to beat aside all the criticism he faced this season to lead his side to a third-place finish.

With United qualifying for the Champions League, many expected it to mean that Borussia Dortmund’s exciting talent Jadon Sancho would subsequently sign for the club.

While there’s nothing said yet officially, there’s been plenty of reports surfacing recently about how close Solskjaer is to getting his highest priority target.

In the last summer transfer window, the Red Devils managed three signings in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire.

Fans are hoping for a little more this time around but the main thing is to get Sancho through the door.

However, the main mistake Manchester United must not repeat this summer is the incredibly slow and strange procedure they employ to sign players.

There’s no issue with the club perhaps taking their time to secure a signing if it’s done in order to reduce the price-tag but otherwise, it’s inexcusable.

However, the even bigger problem is how United seem incapable of working on multiple deals at the same time, making their slow process, even slower.

Sancho certainly must be the focus at the moment but the club has to learn from past mistakes and continue to work on Solskjaer’s other targets in order to help rebuild the team more effectively.

If the Red Devils wait to secure the Dortmund star first, they could lose out on their other targets or see their valuations rise.

Either way, it shows clearly how poorly run the club is as the best clubs in Europe act swiftly and precisely in the transfer market in a way fans haven’t seen the hierarchy at Old Trafford do in what feels like forever.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.