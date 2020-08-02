Manchester United fail to agree on Chris Smalling deal

Manchester United reportedly can’t see eye to eye with Roma over a transfer for Chris Smalling as this transfer saga looks to be coming to a close.

The Italian giant’s interest in the experienced centre-back is well known but they’ve failed to make an offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have deemed acceptable.

It was believed Smalling has no future at United but there’s recently been talk he could yet return should the club fail to make any centre-back signings of their own.

Solskjaer is said to be keen on investing but if there aren’t any cheap options they could just turn to their loan star.

Roma have been reported to be negotiating for a while now over Smalling and it seems the Red Devils have finally lost their patience.

Roma aren’t the only Italian club said to be interested in Smalling as Juventus have surprisingly joined the race.

The towering defender has impressed while in Italy and he’s apparently caught the eye of the champions.

A race for Smalling’s signature suits Manchester United who will be hoping for a bidding war for all of their deadwood.

Nonetheless, time will tell whether or not someone will sign the former Fulham man as it is still early in the transfer window.

