Manchester United step up interest in Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes
Manchester United have reportedly met with Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes’ agents as the race for his signature heats up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on investing in a centre-back but many felt it wasn’t a priority position.

It’s certainly an area that needs addressing according to some but Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is seen as the main target.

Nonetheless, Magalhaes fits the kind of profile Solskjaer typically looks for in terms of his targets normally being upcoming stars with plenty of potential.

However, United aren’t the only ones in for the Brazilian centre-back and they will have to fight off interest from others if they hope to secure his signature.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that Magalhaes is only using Manchester United to get a bigger deal elsewhere.

Many players in the past have done so despite no genuine interest from the club.

However, Mohamed Bouhafsi is typically a reliable source and so fans have begun to believe that Solskjaer is targetting Magalhaes.

The 22-year-old is expected to be available for relatively cheap but if a bidding war begins, it could end up being a costly transfer.

United are overstocked in the centre-back department so if Magalhaes is signed, the hope is they can offload some of the deadwood in that position.

