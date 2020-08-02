Mason Greenwood continues to break records for Man United

Mason Greenwood has won Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for July.

The 18-year-old has come back from lockdown looking fitter and stronger and has quickly established himself as the first choice right winger at the club, netting 17 goals in all competitions.

Greenwood won the fan poll run on the club’s official app with 46% of the vote after a brilliant month in which he scored four vital goals and won three Man-of-the-Match awards for the Bournemouth, Aston Villa and West Ham United games.

The goals that Mason scored were all crucial to the Red Devils’ march up the league table and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Anthony Martial finished in second place with 28 per cent and Bruno Fernandes was third with 26 per cent of the vote.

It is the first time a teenager has won the award since Marcus Rashford in February 2016 and it is the first time anyone other than Bruno Fernandes has won the award since the Portuguese international joined the club at the end of January.

Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Fred were this season’s other winners.

The England Under-21 international now has 17 goals for the season, equalling United’s record for a teenager, held jointly by Wayne Rooney and George Best.

With a possible four more games to go in the Europa League, Greenwood could still join Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on 20 for the season, which would be the first time three United players achieve that feat in the same season since Denis Law, David Herd and John Connely 45 years ago.

