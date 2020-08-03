Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan: deal close but not done?

An unconfirmed report from Italy is suggesting that Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Inter Milan for the sale of Alexis Sanchez.

The story originated in an article in Corriere della Serra about the chaotic situation at Inter Milan following head coach Antonio Conte’s bizarre outburst about the club’s owners following the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 win at Atalanta on Saturday.

Almost as an afterthought to the main story, the article concludes:

‘In the middle [of the chaos] is the team, who play on Wednesday in the Europa League against Getafe.

‘Among other things the purchase of Sanchez for [€]15 million from Manchester United, should be announced soon after.’

There is no further explanation in the article but it seems to have been taken as fact and the English media are all reporting the deal as having been agreed.

Given the turmoil at the San Siro, the reports should be treated with caution until further corroborating reports come forward.

Official confirmation today that Sanchez has been included in Inter’s Europa League squad has also been seen as proof that a deal has been concluded, but in fact this only demonstrates that the Italian side are hopeful that it will be the case.

Meanwhile Gazzetta dello Sport today by contrast claims that no deal has been reached between the clubs, but that United have dropped their asking price from €20 million to €15 million (£18m to £13m).

However, reporter Carlo Angioni claims that there has been a breakthrough in resolving Sanchez’s salary. Inter have proposed to extend it to 2023, thus spreading out the payments over a longer period of time.

