Jadon Sancho offer from Man United will be accepted, report claims

The details of Manchester United’s latest offer for Jadon Sancho have been ‘leaked’ by German magazine Bild.

The 20-year-old is United’s top summer transfer target, but Borussia Dortmund are demanding a transfer fee which has variously been reported to be between €100 and €120 million (£91m-£109m).

And in a new report yesterday, the German outlet claimed that the Red Devils have met the higher of these two amounts in a proposal based on paying in three instalments.

‘70+30+20! With these figures Man United Dortmund want to convince Dortmund to sell Jadon Sancho this summer,’ claimed reporter Jorg Weiler.

‘BILD learned this from England: Because the Premier League club is unable due to the Corona crisis to meet the transfer fee of 120 million euros requested by BVB at once, the club want to finance the transfer.

‘Manchester will offer the following formula:

‘Pay’ 70 million euros.

‘Pay the further 50 million euros in the next few years with two instalments of 30 and 20 million.’

Weiler goes on to explain how Dortmund agreed to this sort of arrangement when selling Ousmane Dembélé to Barcelona, before concluding:

‘The fact is … Borussia will not say NO with 120 million transfer fee – no matter how the total is scraped together.’

In the early hours of this morning, football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stoked the fire, tweeting ‘Man United’s idea has always been to pay Sancho using ‘add ons’ and paying in more years.

‘They’re still working on this kind of deal to find an agreement with BVB. Let’s see what will happen on next days.’

Man United idea has always been to pay Sancho using ‘add ons’ and paying in more years 👌🏻 they’re still working on this kind of deal to find an agreement with BVB. Let’s see what will happen on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

At first glance it seems unlikely that the Red Devils would have made the offer Bild are claiming because it would mean that they are paying the full asking price, albeit in three chunks.

It seems much more probable that any deal offered by Ed Woodward and Matt Judge would involve a portion made up of bonuses based on number of appearances, number of goals scored, number of England appearances, Champions League titles won and even Ballon d’Or nominations.

Romano also suggests this in his tweet when referring to ‘add-ons’.

However, there have now been two reports claiming an initial fee of between €65 and €70 million (£60m – £63m) has been accepted in principle, with The Independent having published a similar story three days ago.

This element could therefore be correct.

This week should see major movement on the deal. The German side have categorically stated that they want it wrapping up before they go to their pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz just one week from today.

