Manchester United and Inter Milan close to Alexis Sanchez agreement

Manchester United may finally find themselves without Alexis Sanchez next season as Inter Milan’s interest has grown incredibly serious according to reports.

The Italian giant brought the experienced Chilean in on loan this season and it seems he’s done well enough to win a permanent move.

Since football returned to action, Sanchez has been in form, arguably returning to his best and that’s probably what tipped Inter’s decision in his favour.

In fact, the former Arsenal man was doing so well some United fans even considered bringing him back next season.

However, there are numerous reasons why that wouldn’t practically have worked and it was best if both parties parted and it seems that now may happen.

Inter and Manchester United are now close to find an agreement for Alexis Sanchez. Inter will buy him on a permanent deal. Last details to be completed soon. Personal terms already agreed. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Inter Milan will match Alexis Sánchez's £390,000-a-week wages for one of his three-year contract to enable him to complete a move #mulive [guardian] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 3, 2020

Sanchez’s wages and the fact he would never agree to play as a back-up option means it would’ve never worked had he returned to Old Trafford.

Not to mention, there were plenty of rumours that the versatile attacker often cut a lonesome figure at Manchester United and didn’t get along with his teammates, even apparently causing rifts in the squad.

Either way, it could be argued Solskjaer should’ve given him more time but should this transfer happen, it would’ve been what’s best for everyone.

