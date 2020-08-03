Manchester United approach AS Monaco over Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United have reportedly enquired on the possibility of signing Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco as they ramp up their efforts to bring in a centre-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in search of a defender for his summer targets and it seems the club are seeing what their options are.

The legendary Norwegian is known for being swift and clear with who he wants to sign and United appear to be going through his list to understand who will cost what and who is available or not.

Badiashile is someone who has worked his way through Monaco’s ranks to breakthrough into the first-team last season and featured 20 times across all competitions this season too.

The Red Devils clearly feel he’s one for the future and he’s the type of signing Solskjaer is normally associated with making.

😉 Wait My exact tweet: also to say that Leverkusen is more ahead because they have already negotiated and made an offer to the player and to Monaco. But Manchester is working well and actively because they are discussing several issues head-on.https://t.co/Baphuk5LfY https://t.co/XGeM1OenXZ — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 3, 2020

Solskjaer tends to sign upcoming, full of potential talent and Badiashile certainly fits those transfer policies.

However, Manchester United are well stocked in the centre-back department and need to sell their deadwood to make way for a bright player such as himself.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say Badiashile could partner Axel Tuanzebe to make the club’s future centre-back pairing.

Should he excel, however, it equally wouldn’t be far-fetched to say he could partner United’s captain Harry Maguire right now, taking over from Victor Lindelof who seems to be the more disposable of the pair.

