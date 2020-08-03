Manchester United fans react to Inter Milan purchasing Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United fans react to Inter Milan purchasing Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United fans have been celebrating the news that Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Inter Milan is expected to be completed imminently.

The experienced Chilean has had a miserable time at Old Trafford and one that doesn’t reflect nor justify his wages or the excitement that came when he was signed initially.

Sanchez couldn’t succeed under the manager who signed him in Jose Mourinho, nor could he show any spark under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that would suggest he could turn things around.

As such, the legendary Norwegian opted to loan him out to Inter Milan and the former Arsenal man was now their problem.

The Italian giants have since opted to sign him permanently, probably after being impressed by his post-lockdown form and the Red Devils were quick to agree.

Manchester United are apparently letting Sanchez go for free and while that’s a little disappointing, it was probably the only way they could get him off their books.

Solskjaer now has plenty of wiggle room in his wage budget and that will be the case even if Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund is confirmed.

It will be a huge step forward from United in terms of how they structure their wages and will now set the tone for the kind of money players can expect.

