Manchester United fans react to Inter Milan purchasing Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United fans have been celebrating the news that Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Inter Milan is expected to be completed imminently.

The experienced Chilean has had a miserable time at Old Trafford and one that doesn’t reflect nor justify his wages or the excitement that came when he was signed initially.

Sanchez couldn’t succeed under the manager who signed him in Jose Mourinho, nor could he show any spark under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that would suggest he could turn things around.

As such, the legendary Norwegian opted to loan him out to Inter Milan and the former Arsenal man was now their problem.

The Italian giants have since opted to sign him permanently, probably after being impressed by his post-lockdown form and the Red Devils were quick to agree.

Young, Smalling, Darmian, Valencia, Fellaini, Rojo & now Sanchez all shown the door. Ole will now face the final boss in the game of departures. pic.twitter.com/WRCEN9RqbG — United Religion (@Unitedology) August 3, 2020

Sancho is on the verge of arriving at the Theatre for a nothing initial fee and Sánchez is leaving, saving us €60m over the next two years. It’s Monday. This club is finally doing everything right. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 3, 2020

Giving Sánchez away for free just to free up his wages could be the best bit of business we’ve done post SAF 🤣 #MUFC — Rants (@rantsnbants) August 3, 2020

No transfer fee for Sanchez is disappointing. BUT! He was on 400k a week! The best paid player in Premier League history and the worst deal in Premier League history. Just be thankful he's gone — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 3, 2020

Signing the right players this summer was key, but to do that we had the difficult task of offloading Alexis Sanchez and that hefty wage bill that tipped the scales at the club. It’s a hugely positive sign that we’ve done it so early into the transfer window. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 3, 2020

Manchester United are apparently letting Sanchez go for free and while that’s a little disappointing, it was probably the only way they could get him off their books.

Solskjaer now has plenty of wiggle room in his wage budget and that will be the case even if Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund is confirmed.

It will be a huge step forward from United in terms of how they structure their wages and will now set the tone for the kind of money players can expect.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.