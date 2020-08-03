Marcus Rashford outstanding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s leadership

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been outstanding this season but the statistics suggest he has been better than most think.

With the Premier League drawing to a close and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leading his men to a third-place finish, fans have begun to wonder about who their best player has been.

Fred enjoyed a brilliant run of form in what now feels like a season ago in the absence of Paul Pogba.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a consistent performer in his debut campaign while Anthony Martial has constantly improved as the season went on.

Mason Greenwood was on fire and Bruno Fernandes can make a case despite only joining in January but Rashford’s argument may be the strongest.

Marcus Rashford for Manchester United in the Premier League this season: Joint-most goals (17) Joint-most assists (7) Most goals + assists (24) Most big chances created (9) Most successful take-ons (60) Most shots on target (44) Most penalties won (4) Most total shots (95) 👑 pic.twitter.com/APGjulrwLP — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2020

The statistics themselves are impressive but what makes them so impressive isn’t the actual numbers but the range in his performance.

For example, Rashford wasn’t just an outstanding goalscorer but he also excelled in creating and dribbling, showing that he’s a more complete attacker than most give him credit for.

The talented Englishman has been talismanic for Manchester United this season and has risen his game a level, putting in performances when it really mattered.

Fans will be demanding even more from him next season so the hope is his current progression can continue for longer.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.