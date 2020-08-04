Alexis Sanchez accepts massive pay cut to join Inter Milan

After the varying reports of deals to take Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan on a permanent basis yesterday, details have now emerged of what appears to be a fantastic result for Manchester United, if concluded as expected.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that a deal had been reached just after 7pm UK time last night with a trademark ‘Here we go!’ tweet.

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go! Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ⚫️🔵 #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

With all parties wanting the deal, the problem was always going to be Sanchez’s wages.

The Chilean had two years left on his United contract which paid him a base figure of £18 million per year, with bonuses that could raise it to almost £30 million per year.

Neither Inter nor any other club would be able to pay that amount so it was looking as if United would have to buy the 31-year-old out of his contract in order to facilitate a move.

United were therefore demanding around £15 million from Inter which they would have used to pay up the contract.

However, with Sanchez desperate to stay at the San Siro and take part in the Europa League, time had run out to strike a deal and so he agreed to take a pay cut in return for a longer contract, leaving the two clubs able to agree a free transfer without United being out of pocket.

According to the Italian press, Sanchez has agreed to an annual salary of €7 million (£6.37m), but this will be paid over three years.

This makes the total value of the contract £19 million – £17 million less than the lowest figure United would have paid.

The deal has not been officially confirmed as yet; according to Tuttosport, ‘The Chilean’s entourage is working with the Red Devils toward the termination of his contract, so that the player can in all respects be an Inter player right away.

‘This is one of the requests of Antonio Conte, who a few days ago had expressed the desire to close the deal quickly.

‘Now there is little left to do and when he is definitively released, Sanchez will sign a three-year contract with the Zhang club for seven million euros a year, bonuses included.’

For once credit must be given to United’s negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, who used the Europa League deadline brilliantly as leverage to get the expensive player off the club’s books without losing any more money.

Assuming the deal does go through, Sanchez could line up alongside Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young against United in the Europa League final on the 21st of this month.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.