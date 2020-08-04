Jadon Sancho deal nearing completion: details of the agreement with Borussia Dortmund

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal taking Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United is nearing completion, with both sides confident a deal will be finalised soon.

Writing for The Guardian alongside Ed Aarons this afternoon, Romano said ‘Both clubs are understood to be confident a deal to make Sancho the most expensive English player in history is nearing completion, with United expected to pay an initial €100m fee (£90m) over three annual instalments and a further €20m in performance-related add-ons.

‘Dortmund would prefer to have the transfer completed by next week to help them bring in a replacement.

‘It is understood that Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s key target, will earn about £250,000 a week.’

The flat fee portion of the transfer is less than that reported in Bild yesterday of €120 million. Both reports claim the amount will be paid in three instalments.

The difference of €20 million (£18m) is expected to be based on performance-related bonuses.

The total value of the transfer in pounds is therefore £90 plus £18 in add-ons, which represents good business for Manchester United and for Dortmund.

If the deal is closed this week as everyone now expects, it will be a welcome relief from the usual drawn-out sagas to which United fans are accustomed. With Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Inter Milan also reportedly agreed, this could prove to be the best week yet of Ed Woodward and Matt Judge’s transfer dealings since the pair joined the club.

