Man United vs Lask: Debut expected for Teden Mengi, wholesale changes predicted

Manchester United go into tomorrow’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg against Austrian side Lask with a 5-0 advantage after the first leg.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can afford to rest his entire preferred starting eleven and give some fringe players a chance to impress and gain match fitness.

He may however decide to keep a couple of regulars in the lineup if he thinks they need the extra game to keep things ticking over.

For example, Mason Greenwood may be knocking on the boss’s door asking to play as he chases twenty goals in his breakthrough season. He is more likely though to start on the bench and be given 20 minutes to do his stuff against tired legs.

Eric Bailly has recovered from the nasty head injury he suffered in an accidental collision with Harry Maguire in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain absentees.

Ethan Laird, Teden Mengi, James Garner and Tahith Chong have been training with the first team, with Laird and Mengi having the best chance of a starting berth if the first choice XI are all rested. If selected, Mengi will be making his senior debut for the club, having been an unused substitute against Astana in the group stages.

Solskjaer confirmed at this morning’s press conference that Jesse Lingard will get a start after scoring against Leicester. He also said the team would be ‘not that much different’ from the side that played the first leg, which would suggest that the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred, Dan James and Odion Ighalo will be in the starting line-up.

Sergio Romero is expected to play in goal as is customary in most cup matches.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted side:

