Manchester United fans react to Angel Gomes’ move to Lille

Manchester United fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the latest news surrounding Angel Gomes as it was confirmed he signed for Lille.

That part of the transfer wasn’t confusing but what was is that he was subsequently sent out on loan to Boavista.

United supporters were led to believe Gomes refused to stay at the club as he was in search of first-team football.

That was a fair enough ambition but to end up getting loaned out nonetheless seems a little strange.

Fans feel he could’ve just stayed with the Red Devils and have been loaned out to wherever he desires until he was ready for first-team football.

Angel Gomes left #mufc for top level first team minutes just to sign for Lille & immediately get shipped off to Boavista — a mid-table Liga NOS side. His camp have fumbled the bag. — ً (@utdrobbo) August 4, 2020

Surely he could have been loaned to Boavista if he had stayed at United? Strange decision by the boy 🤷‍♂️ — AndyC (@AndyC_United) August 4, 2020

Think he may regret leaving united for what is a bit of a step down. — Dustin Lee Burgess (@ska_drummer) August 4, 2020

I wasn’t against Angel Gomes leaving as I thought it was really good that he was looking to make a career for himself and follow in Sancho’s footsteps. However, he’s joined Lille who have loaned him to Boavista? Surely he could have signed a good deal here and been loaned too? — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 4, 2020

Angel Gomes’ decision makes absolutely no sense , If he wanted to play first team football, he should have signed a new contract with United then asked for a loan — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) August 4, 2020

Looks like Angel Gomes has signed for Lille and is immidietly loaned out to… Boavista! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ I seriously doubt that: A) Lille offered him more than United B) If he’d stayed, United wouldn’t have found him a better club to go on loan to Honesty, who is advising this kid? pic.twitter.com/csxvNXpjr2 — True Football Fan 🇾🇪 (@TFFUnited) August 1, 2020

Gomes would argue he needed a fresh change and Manchester United may not necessarily have guaranteed he would be loaned out.

While the club took a bit to get to the negotiation table, when they did get there it seemed as though they did all they could to hold onto him.

Gomes appeared to be ultimately unimpressed by the offer and decided to leave for free at the end of his current deal.

Lille are known for their development of youth so he’s clearly in good hands but there’s naturally a case of ‘but why?’ going on in the heads of many fans.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.