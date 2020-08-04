Manchester United fans react to Angel Gomes’ move to Lille
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to Angel Gomes’ move to Lille

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the latest news surrounding Angel Gomes as it was confirmed he signed for Lille.

That part of the transfer wasn’t confusing but what was is that he was subsequently sent out on loan to Boavista.

United supporters were led to believe Gomes refused to stay at the club as he was in search of first-team football.

That was a fair enough ambition but to end up getting loaned out nonetheless seems a little strange.

Fans feel he could’ve just stayed with the Red Devils and have been loaned out to wherever he desires until he was ready for first-team football.

Gomes would argue he needed a fresh change and Manchester United may not necessarily have guaranteed he would be loaned out.

While the club took a bit to get to the negotiation table, when they did get there it seemed as though they did all they could to hold onto him.

Gomes appeared to be ultimately unimpressed by the offer and decided to leave for free at the end of his current deal.

Lille are known for their development of youth so he’s clearly in good hands but there’s naturally a case of ‘but why?’ going on in the heads of many fans.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus