Manchester United fans react to Brandon Williams contract extension

Manchester United fans were largely pleased to hear Brandon Williams has committed his future to the club after enjoying a brilliant breakthrough season.

The young Englishman didn’t even go on the club’s pre-season tour last summer and began the campaign with the U23 side.

A few injuries to first-team stars Luke Shaw and Ashley Young saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn to the inexperienced Williams for help.

It’s safe to say he hasn’t looked back since and has made 33 appearances across all competitions.

Williams’ new deal will see him tied down until 2024 at least and it comes as a reward for the fantastic work he has done.

Brilliant news. He has very big potential. — Rhys (@RhysOnFootball) August 4, 2020

Well deserved contract extension until 2024 for Brandon Williams 👏 "Having been here since I was 7, it’s genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team. It's taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point, it's been special for me to break through." #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) August 4, 2020

Always great watching youth players live out their dreams and passionate about the badge!! Brandon Williams!!! #MUFC #epl pic.twitter.com/vJYZ420RJX — CJ SOCIALS (@CjSocials) August 4, 2020

Congratulations to @brandonwilliams on signing a new deal! Let the hard work continue #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tUIObF1lpp — THE POWER MUFC (@EamonnPower23) August 4, 2020

Brandon Williams has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2024 + the option for an extra year.🔴 Gongrats kid, I hope you do very well, pic.twitter.com/3L8mHQjfxi — Unitedmedia12 (@GGMU06754770) August 4, 2020

thrilled for brandon williams’ new contract, richly deserved and a clear sign of solskjaer’s priorities for this football club. we’re in safe hands 👏 — Anna Dray (@Anna__Dray) August 4, 2020

Some Manchester United fans began to criticise Williams towards the end of the season as his performances were below standard.

However, it’d be harsh to criticise him as, overall, the whole team were poor towards the end as they felt the effects of playing with hardly any breaks.

Williams can also be excused because it is his first season in the top flight playing men’s football and so he was always naturally going to wane a little.

Moving forward, the hope is he can prove his new doubters wrong and can continue to push Luke Shaw in his ambition to stake a claim on the left-back spot.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.