Manchester United fans react to latest exciting Jadon Sancho news
Manchester United fans’ excitement for Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer from Borussia Dortmund just couldn’t be contained.

The talented Englishman appears to be edging towards becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest signing as reports indicated the two clubs were beginning to see eye to eye.

It’s a deal supporters aren’t expecting will take much longer to complete and as such, they’ve started to get a little carried away.

Solskjaer is said to have made Sancho as his priority target and it’s not difficult to see why given how the player has performed at Dortmund.

United would be starting off their summer transfer window with a bang should they secure the versatile attacker’s signature, especially this early.

Many fans had lost hope in the board’s negotiating skills and felt this transfer would be one that goes down to the wire.

After all, Manchester United spent most of January negotiating over Bruno Fernandes, only to sign him late on.

Had Solskjaer had the Portuguese talent earlier, his side may have finished the league a little more comfortably.

Sancho signing would form a part of an exciting future United are building and fans are right to be excited for what could be in store next season.

