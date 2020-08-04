Manchester United fans react to latest exciting Jadon Sancho news

Manchester United fans’ excitement for Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer from Borussia Dortmund just couldn’t be contained.

The talented Englishman appears to be edging towards becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest signing as reports indicated the two clubs were beginning to see eye to eye.

It’s a deal supporters aren’t expecting will take much longer to complete and as such, they’ve started to get a little carried away.

Solskjaer is said to have made Sancho as his priority target and it’s not difficult to see why given how the player has performed at Dortmund.

United would be starting off their summer transfer window with a bang should they secure the versatile attacker’s signature, especially this early.

#mufc went from: A potential 5 of (under JM): 1. Perisic 2. Lukaku 3. Willian 4. Sanchez 5. Felliani To (under OGS): 1. Sancho 2. Martial 3. Rashford 4. Fernandes 5. Pogba What a transformation! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WsXMc5Cq32 — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) August 3, 2020

– Jadon Sancho close to joining. – Alexis Sánchez close to leaving. Happy Monday, guys. 😄 pic.twitter.com/HWnduFYN8K — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 3, 2020

If Woodward secures Sancho with the majority of the fee in instalments and delivers a Pogba contract extension, we’re throwing a party in his back garden. And he’s invited to it this time. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 3, 2020

United signing Sancho and selling Sanchez at the same time! What's going on lol! Elite transfer mentality on the download at Old Trafford finally — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 3, 2020

Getting Sancho done this quickly is a pleasant surprise for Utd fans, it's another example that Utd are improving in all areas and finally learning from their mistakes. When you look at what Coutinho, Dembele, Mbappe etc went for, the price isn't bad. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) August 3, 2020

Rashford Sancho Martial Greenwood Bruno and Pogba in the same squad, it’s actually cheating at this point it’s going to be a bit boring having the league wrapped up by March — ‘ (@vintageredss) August 3, 2020

Many fans had lost hope in the board’s negotiating skills and felt this transfer would be one that goes down to the wire.

After all, Manchester United spent most of January negotiating over Bruno Fernandes, only to sign him late on.

Had Solskjaer had the Portuguese talent earlier, his side may have finished the league a little more comfortably.

Sancho signing would form a part of an exciting future United are building and fans are right to be excited for what could be in store next season.

