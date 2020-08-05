Fans fuming over Man United’s second string despite win over Lask

Manchester United’s second string beat Lask 2-1 at Old Trafford tonight for an aggregate 7-1 victory in the last 16 of the Europa League.

But despite the victory, fans expressed a lot of frustration on social media at United’s strength in depth.

‘Messing about over the Sancho deal… but when we play players like James, Lingard, Mata etc we can only scrape past LASK! The club needs to take long hard look at itself, pay the money for quality players and bin the deadwood or be fighting for 4th every season’ said one fan on Twitter.

‘Lingard had a good game. I’ll keep him. Chong has potential. Mata is too old. Martial shows how it’s done. Rest of the starting 11 are just bang average,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘Naff game but didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know. The drop off in quality from the first eleven to the second string is terrifying, as seen in Martial’s contribution off the bench.’

‘Shit game, as we knew it would be, but shows once again how average our second string are. Mata doesn’t look the same player. Dan James just runs. Ighalo didn’t get much service. Lingard looked better though lol. Still not good enough.’

‘It’s a second string now but watching James Mata Lingard Pereira it’s so easy to see why we went 2 1/2 months without scoring more than 1 goal in a game at the start of the season.’

Harsh words in cases, perhaps. But there certainly were few, if any, performances tonight that would put pressure on the manager to change his preferred starting eleven for the quarter final against Copenhagen on Monday.

