Man United vs Lask: team news and predictions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the unusual step of saying Jesse Lingard will definitely play against Lask tonight.

The boss also said the team would be ‘not that different’ from the one that won the first leg 5-0 in Austria.

Due to that lead, tonight’s game will not have the usual pressure and in many senses could be played out like a pre-season friendly, with a number of fringe players looking to gain match fitness.

A minor development that might add a little interest is the fact that the Reds will be sporting their new 2020/21 home kit for the first time.

It will be an eerily subdued final home match of the season at Old Trafford, with the remainder of the competition being played at neutral venues in Germany.

The referee will be Anastasios Sidiropoulos of Greece.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Manchester United 4-1 Lask

It should be an exhibition feeling against LASK today really. Third place secured and 5-0 from the first leg, there really is zero pressure. I genuinely think Jesse Lingard will bag two goals, imagine me saying that, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he won’t make too many changes so I think we will be strong. It’s goodnight Vienna, well, Linz.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 2-0 Lask

We’re 5-0 up, have nothing to play for and are probably gonna feature a heavily rotated side so I don’t expect anything crazy. Whenever we rotate, we play awfully and even that should see us get by with a 2-0 win. Solskjaer should use this match to see who still has the fire in their belly

Red Billy: Man United 2-0

I’m expecting even Maguire and Fernandes to be rested and a completely different eleven to start this game. Soslkjaer is so desperate for Jesse Lingard to come good that he’s going to give him another starring role, but even against such weak opposition I just don’t think the confidence is there and he’ll fluff his lines. Dan James is under similar pressure. In fact there could well be six or seven United players struggling for confidence and trying too hard to impress, so I can see this being an uninspiring and dour outing for the Reds. Hopefully Odion will liven things up, though, and there could be some fun subs coming on so I’m going for 2-0.

