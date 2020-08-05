Ole Gunnar Solskjaer matches Sir Matt Busby debuts record

Manchester United just about scraped past LASK 2-1 in the Europa League round of 16 tie but there was one positive with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer matching an over 60-year-old record.

The legendary Norwegian has had a successful season in his first full year in charge of the club having guided his men to a third-place finish in the league.

However, the lack of silverware has tainted his campaign so far and he’s made it clear he intends on sorting that out too.

United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League and while the win wasn’t a classic, there was something to look forward too.

Solskjaer handed Teden Mengi his debut and it could be argued it’s long called for by the fans who hoped to see it happen months ago.

Fantastic to see @TedenMengi_ making his debut tonight at 18 years, three months and six days…he becomes the 238th different #mufc youth player to reach the first team…no other club anywhere near that… — The MUFC Academy 🐝 (@mrmujac) August 5, 2020

2019/20 has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give eight different youth players their debut for #mufc …a record only equalled by Matt Busby in 1952/53 #kids — The MUFC Academy 🐝 (@mrmujac) August 5, 2020

This statistic comes after it was also revealed Manchester United have had the youngest average age for a squad in the Premier League all season.

It’s clear Solskjaer is building for the future but he’s also keeping his eye on the present given his current achievements.

If it wasn’t obvious before, United fans must know by now that their young players and tradition is protected.

Sir Matt Busby would certainly be proud and the hope is Solskjaer can continue to be brave and hand debuts whenever deemed fit.

