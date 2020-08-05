Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wishes Alexis Sanchez well on Inter Milan move

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed in the post-match news conference that Alexis Sanchez has indeed been sold to Inter Milan.

The news comes after the experienced Chilean was heavily linked with a permanent transfer to the Italian giants.

It’s believed Sanchez is being moved on for free but that he would officially be off the club’s wage budget.

United were paying some of the former Arsenal man’s wages while he was at Inter on loan but they will no longer need to do that.

Most fans have celebrated the decision to move Sanchez on, although there were some concerns over the lack of a transfer fee.

Sanchez’s departure to Inter Milan is a move that makes sense for all parties but it does come at a bit of a strange time.

After all, rumours surfaced the Serie A club may be parting ways with Antonio Conte and so it seems a little ill-timed to be making any kind of deals.

Either way, Sanchez’s transfer means there’s plenty of wiggle room in Manchester United’s wage budget and that should make signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund easier.

Solskjaer has plenty of deadwood on high wages to get rid of this summer and he’s done well to get the most expensive one out of the way so early.

