Player ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Lask – Martial’s class wins the game

Here are our player ratings for this evening’s game against Lask.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Sergio Romero 6 – Not much he could do about the goal perhaps, but didn’t look close to getting there.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 6 – Did OK.

Eric Bailly 6 – Didn’t seem to do much wrong, but there were gaps all over the place at the back that he must be held partly responsible for. Always looks good on the ball.

Harry Maguire 4 – Really struggling at the moment. Solskjaer plays him every minute of every game, but is that helping him? He’s no Virgil Van Dijk, but he’s surely better than this.

Brandon Williams 7 – The new Gary Neville. May not be the most gifted, but always gives 100% and shows that hunger to win.

Scott McTominay 5 – Where is the McTominay of October/November? Really anonymous performance.

Fred 6 – Tried hard to impress and there were some nice touches, but didn’t do enough to put pressure on first team places.

Juan Mata 6 – If only his legs worked as well as his brilliant football brain. Intelligent runs, intelligent passes, but no feet to take advantage of them.

Jesse Lingard 7 – Took his goal well, but has he done enough to save his United career? Surprisingly taken off, and looked broken hearted to be subbed.

Dan James 4 – Without a pre-season tour to work on his confidence, you have to say a loan could be the best option for next season. Really sad decline from the start of the season.

Odion Ighalo 7 – So little service for poor Odion. Got a good shot away, but no luck today.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 6 – Didn’t make the impact you’d expect.

Andreas Pereira 6 – Stupid time for the skill moves. Too much Fifa.

Tahith Chong 7 – Looked lively.

Teden Mengi 6 – Great to see Teden get his debut. Well deserved and one we’ll see a lot more of.

Anthony Martial 8 – Bit of class clinches the victory.