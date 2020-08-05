Roma hint they aren’t giving up on Chris Smalling transfer

Manchester United star Chris Smalling has returned to the club after an outstanding season at Roma but it appears his adventure away may not be over just yet.

It was understood the Italian giants were keen to hold onto the experienced Englishman but ultimately couldn’t see eye to eye with those at Old Trafford.

United refused to budge on their asking price and it resulted in Smalling returning after his loan spell ended.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even talked up the towering centre-back, insisting he only left due to a desire for first-team football and not because he was going to be sold.

However, Roma appear ready to put that to the test and seem prepared to not give up on Smalling just yet.

Guido Fienga (AS Roma CEO): "We would like to thank Chris [Smalling] and Davide [Zappacosta] for the professionalism shown this season — if the conditions were met, we would be honoured to be able to count on them again." #mulive [@OfficialASRoma] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2020

Manchester United are well stocked in the centre-back department so it makes sense to move on Smalling, especially if he’s unwilling to play as a back-up option.

However, Solskjaer and co have to make a statement with the former Fulham man and must refuse to sell him for less than what they feel is his true value or else they will always be trapped in selling their stars for cheap.

Alexis Sanchez is understood to have left for Inter Milan for free but his case was different as he was on incredibly high wages.

Smalling meanwhile was arguably Roma’s best defender and has shown he still has life in his career so United are right to stand firm on their asking price.

