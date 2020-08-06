Fabrizio Romano explains delay in Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed what is taking Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund so long to reach a conclusion over Jadon Sancho’s future.

The sensational attacker has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar for a long time now and it’s believed qualification for the Champions League sparked negotiations.

United appeared to be hesitant to go all out for Sancho until their European fate was sealed but now that’s out of the way, fans were hoping for some good news.

Dortmund have been playing hardball over the young Englishman and there’s the feeling both clubs aren’t quite seeing eye to eye on a transfer fee just yet.

The Red Devils’ only piece of business so far has been to offload Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, with some supporters claiming it frees up wages for Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano on Jadon Sancho: "The clubs are in talks, I can confirm this — I think #mufc and Borussia Dortmund are playing their own games." #mulive [@UnitedStandMUFC] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 6, 2020

Some reports have claimed Manchester United and Sancho have already agreed on personal terms and so the only thing left is the transfer fee.

Both clubs have used their access to local media in an attempt to scare the other so Romano’s comments seem to be true.

The two European giants seem happy to go back and forth until their demands are met so it could be that this deal isn’t confirmed for a while longer.

Dortmund are arguably under more pressure to cave as they need to secure Sancho’s replacement and they are already beginning preparations for the next season as pre-season has begun.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.