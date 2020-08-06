Fabrizio Romano: Paul Pogba is absolutely happy at Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba will reportedly stay beyond the current summer, potentially ending rumours over his future for the time being.

The world-class Frenchman has been scintillating since returning from injury in the post-lockdown football and it quickly became obvious how much the team missed him.

Thanks to Pogba and his teammates’ performances, United managed to meet their targets for the season and qualify for the Champions League.

The former Juventus man was instrumental to the team’s good form and was clearly back to enjoying his football once more.

Under Jose Mourinho, Pogba appeared to be miserable but it seems he’s ready to put that chapter to bed by opening talks over a new contract.

"Paul is absolutely happy. He wants to stay. So soon they will talk with Mino Raiola to find a new contract. Because Paul wants to stay" @FabrizioRomano on The United Stand interview#mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 6, 2020

According to Transfermarkt, Pogba’s contract runs out next season and so tying him down now would see him play the peak of his career at Old Trafford.

At 27 years of age, the academy product will probably sign the usual four or five-year deal that would see him at Manchester United into his early 30s.

Of course, there’s no guarantee he won’t leave after renewing his deal should a complete breakdown in the relationship happen but at least the club would be in a strong position in such a scenario.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.