Is Diogo Dalot leaving Manchester United this summer?

Manchester United fans have been handed clarity over Diogo Dalot’s situation after rumours surfaced over his future.

The young defender has hardly had a look in to the first-team this season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to spend big to bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Across all competitions this season, Dalot has made only 11 appearances, clocking up around just 500 minutes of action.

Dalot’s case wasn’t helped by his long absence due to back to back injuries at the start of the season.

In the last campaign, the versatile full-back made triple the minutes easily and that has led to speculation he will be moved on this summer.

Diogo Dalot has suffered an injury setback and has not been involved in training sessions over the last week #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 6, 2020

Dalot’s injury explains his absence from the first-team but some fans are convinced it’s not a real injury.

After all, Romelu Lukaku was said to be injured up until the point he was sold to Inter Milan.

Supporters, therefore, believe an injury is being faked just to protect both the club and player until he is moved on.

It would be a little harsh if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sold Dalot already but it would also be understandable given the number of injuries he’s suffered.

