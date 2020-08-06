Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Teden Mengi after LASK win
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had huge words of praise for Teden Mengi who made his first-team debut vs LASK.

The legendary Norwegian led his players to a 2-1 victory in the Europa League round of 16 tie with the youngster featuring late on.

Mengi was substituted on to the field and didn’t have match time to impress but Solskjaer is clearly a fan nonetheless.

Supporters have long been calling for the defender to be handed his debut and he finally got his opportunity.

Given Solskjaer’s praise, it seems fans will be seeing more of Mengi, especially if he can keep his development up.

Manchester United have been said to be keen on a centre-back as they look to strengthen their options in that position.

However, Solskjaer seems to be suggesting of late that he will look to his current crop of players to step up instead.

Chris Smalling is expected to return from his Roma spell and the former Molde boss praised him, hinting it’s possible he still has a future at Old Trafford.

With Mengi getting praise from Solskjaer, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say he could be an option for squad depth next season rather than purchasing a player.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

