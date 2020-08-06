Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Teden Mengi after LASK win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had huge words of praise for Teden Mengi who made his first-team debut vs LASK.

The legendary Norwegian led his players to a 2-1 victory in the Europa League round of 16 tie with the youngster featuring late on.

Mengi was substituted on to the field and didn’t have match time to impress but Solskjaer is clearly a fan nonetheless.

Supporters have long been calling for the defender to be handed his debut and he finally got his opportunity.

Given Solskjaer’s praise, it seems fans will be seeing more of Mengi, especially if he can keep his development up.

Solskjaer on Teden Mengi: "He is a leader, a centre-back, someone we believe in, he's strong, quick, good on the ball and I think we've got a decent player there." [bbc] — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 5, 2020

What a feeling☺️, proud moment for me and my family tonight to make my debut for @manchesterunited at old Trafford, Big thank you to everyone for the support. Time to kick on 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FtUSQpOKyR — Teden Mengi (@TedenMengi_) August 5, 2020

Manchester United have been said to be keen on a centre-back as they look to strengthen their options in that position.

However, Solskjaer seems to be suggesting of late that he will look to his current crop of players to step up instead.

Chris Smalling is expected to return from his Roma spell and the former Molde boss praised him, hinting it’s possible he still has a future at Old Trafford.

With Mengi getting praise from Solskjaer, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say he could be an option for squad depth next season rather than purchasing a player.

