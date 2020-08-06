Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lips sealed on potential Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to confirm interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho after the win over LASK.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his men scraped by with a 2-1 victory with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet.

United have been heavily linked with a transfer for Sancho and the latest reports suggest the deal is not far from happening.

However, Solskjaer opted against saying anything that could later embarrass him or the club, keeping his response as generic as possible.

Solskjær on Jadon Sancho: "We are looking into all transfers. Not going to speak about individuals who are not our players." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 5, 2020

It’s a standard answer Solskjaer has used whenever questioned on any potential transfers but it is interesting he didn’t rule it out.

When Nathan Ake was linked out of the blue to Manchester United, the former Molde boss opted to nip the rumours in the bud by claiming he was surprised with the news.

While Sancho’s transfer isn’t guaranteed, it would be fairly easy to guarantee United’s interest in him at the very least.

However, Solskjaer has been careful to do that as well, preferring to not reveal any of his cards until transfers are confirmed.

Time will tell whether Sancho joins the Red Devils or not but it is a deal fans are extremely excited for, given what it would represent.

