Paul Scholes makes surprising transfer prediction after LASK win

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes rather strangely claimed he would assume Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might move on Jesse Lingard and Fred this summer.

The two players featured in the 2-1 win over LASK as the legendary Norwegian led his side to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Lingard managed to get on the scoresheet to make it two goals in two matches after an otherwise horrific season.

Fred played superbly in midfield as well but it’s clear Scholes wasn’t too impressed with either player.

United have been quiet in the transfer window so far but Solskjaer did confirm Alexis Sanchez has been sold to Inter Milan.

Paul Scholes: "Recently, he's [Lingard] not been good enough. To bring him off after an hour when he definitely won't start on Monday that was a little sign, and Fred as well, that he [Solskjær] might be getting rid of them." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 5, 2020

Scholes’ comments feel a little misplaced as Solskjaer’s decision to substitute could’ve had just as much to do with resting the duo for the clash on Monday.

It could’ve also just been due to the desire to get first-team stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial on to keep them sharp ahead of the Europa League quarter-final fixture.

Time will tell whether Solskjaer will get rid of Fred and Lingard or not but it seems a little premature to assume that’s the case based on one match.

Nonetheless, it could be argued the legendary Norwegian has other concerns to address first before he has the luxury to decide on the duo’s futures.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.