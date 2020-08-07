Jesse Lingard to AC Milan: Mino Raiola in talks with the Serie A side

Jesse Lingard could be following Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku to Lombardy this summer to join a Milanese club – in this case, AC.

We reported earlier today that The Guardian claim that United have decided to put the 27-year-old up for sale and it would seem that his agent Mino Raiola is already working on a deal that would take him to the San Siro.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Milan have not yet given detailed consideration to the idea of signing Lingard as they have been looking at other options, but his agent is pushing hard to get the Serie A side to consider the Englishman and ‘the talks with Raiola have been going on for days.’

‘With Solskjaer in the dugout, Lingard doesn’t get much space: last season there he only made 22 appearances and scored one goal,’ the outlet continued.

‘[He] has a contract expiring in 2021 and is valued at 15 million euros by Manchester United.’

This potential transfer is certainly at the earliest of stages at the moment but in Raiola, Lingard has a persistent agent who gets things done.

It is also true that Milan need reinforcements desperately after another disappointing season that saw them finish sixth in Serie A and outside of the Champions League places for the seventh successive season.

Lingard himself could benefit from a fresh start and a move to Italy could be the ideal opportunity to rekindle his career as it has for the likes of Chris Smalling and Sanchez.

