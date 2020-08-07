Manchester United look to give Tahith Chong his wish

Manchester United have made a decision on Tahith Chong’s future amidst speculation on his role for the first-team.

The young prospect once appeared to be on his way out of the club as negotiations for a contract extension seemed to hit a dead end.

However, a breakthrough occurred and Chong committed his future to United, in contrast to his former teammate Angel Gomes who opted to leave for free.

The young Englishman would later be signed by Lille who opted to loan him out to Portuguese side Boavista.

Chong recently played for the Red Devils’ in their 2-1 win over LASK, impressing fans in an unorthodox position for him at left-back.

#mufc are open to allowing Tahith Chong to leave on loan next season #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 6, 2020

Chong’s agent would later say in the aftermath of the fixture that his client wants to play in the Bundesliga.

The latest whispers are that Werder Bremen, who narrowly missed out on relegation this season, are keen on bringing him in on loan.

Manchester United don’t seem to have plans to hold onto Chong and so it seems that the move could happen.

The young Dutchman won’t have a real run in the side in the next season so, in the end, it makes sense for him to secure first-team football elsewhere.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.