Alex Meret on Man United’s radar as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to ESPN.

Meret has excelled at every level for the Serie A side and having made his full debut in 2018 now shares goalkeeping duties with the experienced former Arsenal keeper David Ospina.

The Italian has already been capped for his national side, making his debut in November last year when coming on as a substitute in the Azzurri’s 9-1 thrashing of Armenia.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, United are simply ‘monitoring the progress’ of Meret at this stage, ‘with the Old Trafford club determined to have an array of options should either David De Gea or Dean Henderson move away from the club in the next 12 months.’

Ogden also seems certain that despite United’s interest in the 23-year-old and the emergence of Dean Henderson, also 23, on loan at Sheffield United, ‘De Gea will start the 2020-21 season in goal for United’ and that ‘Henderson is likely to spend another season on loan away from Old Trafford’.

However, the fact that Sheffield United this week had a £12 million offer for Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale suggests that Henderson is not going to be loaned out again, unless there is some reason why the club or player would prefer him to go elsewhere.

‘Sergio Romero remains United’s back-up keeper, but Solskjaer wants a young, emerging talent to compete for the No.1 spot and Meret is regarded as one Europe’s most promising keepers by United’s scouting team’, Ogden claims.

Romero has also recently been linked with a move away from the club to newly promoted Leeds United.

