Aliou Traore ready to leave Man United if he isn’t given professional contract

Manchester United academy star Aliou Traore has said he will leave Manchester United if he doesn’t get to play senior football.

The 19-year-old joined United from PSG when he was 16 and has established himself in the midfield of the Under 23’s this season, playing 16 games and scoring four goals.

Speaking to RMC Sport in France, the youngster made it clear that he wants to now take a step up and implied he feels frustrated at the lack of opportunities at Old Trafford.

‘My first season didn’t really go the way I wanted, I had some injury concerns. The second, I was able to show what I was capable of and the third, I discovered a new position [box-to-box midfielder], and that is perhaps where I learned the most things,’ he said.

‘I think I have respected my potential. I have become a more complete player in three years. I have put on quite a bit of muscle and am mature physically, I have become better tactically …. I think I am a player who is ready for professional football.

‘In view of my progress, I am happy with my three years. But at the same time I imagined myself to be a little further already. Play and train more regularly with a professional group.

‘Now these three years should allow me to play professionally. I acquired a background at the Manchester training center that I want to use higher now.

‘I would like to start as a pro. Like I said, I think I have the baggage to do it. I hope it will be in Manchester, otherwise why not go and find playing time elsewhere.’

When asked if he expected to leave the Red Devils in the current transfer window, Traore didn’t mince his words.

‘I only have one year of contract left so yes, I’m not closing the door. But if I’m leaving, it’s for a professional group. I don’t want to leave Manchester to be in the same situation elsewhere.’

