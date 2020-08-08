Manchester United fans react to brilliant Tweet from Marcus Rashford

Manchester United fans loved seeing Marcus Rashford‘s reaction to the club’s Twitter account, praising his mentality and bromance with Anthony Martial.

The dangerous duo have hit new heights under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with both players putting in their career-best numbers.

Rashford and Martial have been talismanic for United this season and more importantly, were talismanic at different points of the season.

The former flourished in the first half of the campaign and couldn’t stop scoring before his long-term injury.

Martial has been consistent all season long but arguably had a better second-half as he led the frontline superbly.

Tony wins, I win, we all win. That’s my guy 👊🏾 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 8, 2020

We will get there pic.twitter.com/fmz6p4WaHN — Donald➐ (@theAM9_) August 8, 2020

Ffs the bromance might not ever be topped pic.twitter.com/hr00DoJG60 — ♦️MR10_SŽN♦️ (@PrimeMarcuss) August 8, 2020

You both are destined for greatness. ❤️🔴 pic.twitter.com/4e4fNYayYY — Kelvin Olasupo (@_Only1Kelvin) August 8, 2020

Best partnership at this club — Ché (@UtdChe) August 8, 2020

Rashford is responding to the club’s official Twitter account after they released an opinion piece stating his rivalry with Martial is flourishing.

The young Englishman appears to be suggesting there is no rivalry and that they both support each other to be the best they can be.

Martial is on 23 goals after coming on vs LASK to score a late winner and to save United the embarrassment of drawing at home.

Rashford still has time to overtake him once more but fans are just happy to see both players scoring 20+ goals in a season.

While the comparisons to Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole are a little funny, there’s no real reason why their partnership can’t reach those heights if they secure silverware together in the future.

