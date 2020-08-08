Manchester United fans react to latest Jadon Sancho news

Manchester United fans have responded to the latest news on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as they begin to lose their patience.

The talented Englishman has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and there doesn’t seem to be an end to the transfer saga.

The two clubs have reached a stalemate and can’t seem to have a breakthrough in negotiations as of yet.

Sancho would certainly make a massive difference to United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side appear to be unwilling to cater to Dortmund’s demands.

Fans were concerned negotiations would last all summer long and it seems exactly that will happen.

48 hours to go until Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho deadline and the Germans say:• No bending on the €120m figure;•… Posted by Manchester United Peoples Person on Friday, 7 August 2020

Some Manchester United fans responded to the post above by saying the following.

One fan said: “Sancho is gonna be a United Player… Reports from Germany of Monday being the deadline are absolutely false according to Fabrizio Romano… Sancho will be a United by the end of the transfer window… Mark my words”

Another supporter raised an interesting point: “The reason we want Sancho so much is not only hes talented. Hes got that pulling power to in terms of marketing value. If he comes and indeed wears that famous no 7 he will sell jerseys like nobody business..thats where United will probably recoup back the money spent on him…just get him and seal the deal”

A fan mentioned his concern: “We should act cos Dortmund have nothing to lose. United definitely needs Sancho and for me we must do everything we can to get the deal done by the Monday deadline”

One supporter was pessimistic, to say the least: “Fabrizio Romano said no deadline so this is still gonna happen but i think its gonna be done on the last week of the transfer window”

Another reiterated his point: “I think this story wilk keep dragging througout the course of the whole summer.”

It’s understood Solskjaer wanted all his signings, particularly Sancho, to be brought in as early as possible.

The legendary Norwegian naturally wants his new players in as soon as possible so they integrate into the squad and learn their new style of football.

However, it seems, for one reason or the other, the board will fail Solskjaer in that regard once more.

