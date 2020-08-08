Werder Bremen confirm talks over Tahith Chong loan deal

Werder Bremen’s Sporting Director Frank Baumann has confirmed that they want to bring Manchester United star Tahith Chong to Germany on a loan deal.

As reported here yesterday, Chong’s agent made a surpringsly blunt statement after the 20-year-old’s excellent cameo at left-back against Lask that his client wants to play in the Bundesliga.

As it turns out, this was probably because talks were already underway with Bremen, as now confirmed by the Bundesliga side.

‘He is a player who is interesting for us, no question about it,’ Baumann told reporters.

‘We need a player like him in the position he plays. We are in good talks with Manchester United, but there are several details to be agreed on.

‘I like to keep a low profile when it comes to something like this, but when the player’s advisor communicates so aggressively, there is no point in denying our interest.’

It certainly makes sense at this stage for Chong to go out on loan. He has shown flashes of potential when given first team opportunities at Old Trafford, but it has not been consistent enough or convincing enough for him to force his way into the team on a regular basis, even from the bench.

The Dutch star’s frame is also an issue. At 20 years of age he still looks a little lightweight for the rigours of the Premier League.

The slightly surprising angle to the story is that according to Goal.com, reports in Germany claim that the deal will run for two years, which is highly unusual, with most loans being for a season at the most.

Whatever the duration, it seems that this loan deal is almost certain to happen and that Tahith Chong will be plying his trade in the Bundesliga next season.