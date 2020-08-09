Borussia Dortmund respond quickly to Jadon Sancho being caught in England

Borussia Dortmund have responded after images and videos of Jadon Sancho in England were captured, sparking rumours and excitement that his move to Manchester United was close.

The German giants appeared determined to not allow the situation to get out of hand and wasted no time in explaining what was going on.

There have been no major updates of late in terms of Sancho completing a transfer as it appears the two clubs are not budging in their negotiations.

It’s understood personal terms wouldn’t be an issue and that United and Dortmund just can’t see eye to eye on a fee just yet.

However, Sancho was caught on camera enjoying his time back in England and that naturally sparked excitement as some fans felt it meant the transfer was imminent and guaranteed.

According to the Express, Dortmund’s director of media and communication Sascha Fligge said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky.

“The same goes for Jadon [Sancho]. From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

Even if it’s not true, it makes sense for Dortmund to release the statement they did as anything else could be detrimental to negotiations.

No club wants to be caught in the process of a transfer as it’s simply bad press, even for the buying club.

If a deal falls through it looks bad for Manchester United and if a deal is completed then it can look bad for Dortmund that their player was supposedly in England trying to push through the transfer before it was made official or announced.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.