Dean Henderson says he’ll move on if he doesn’t get opportunity at Man United

Manchester United are set to give goalkeeper Dean Henderson a big pay rise before loaning him back out for another season, according to The Mirror.

The outlet claims that Henderson is set for a bumper new £100,000 per week contract to ward off interest from Chelsea, but that he will then be asked to wait another year before taking over from David de Gea as United’s number one.

This has led to a dispute with Sheffield United, reporter Gareth Bicknell claims, who were keen to continue his loan for another year but would not be able to afford the new wage.

Bicknell claims The Red Devils are insistent that 100% of the 23-year-old’s wages are covered by the loaning club, but this would represent a big increase on the current outlay, which has been variously reported to be between £25,000 and £70,000 per week.

Earlier this week, Henderson himself suggested in an interview on Danish TV channel TV3 that he is prepared to leave Old Trafford to progress his career.

‘I think it’s clear for everyone to know, I want to play for Man United and England,’ he told interviewer Liam Barker.

‘It feels really hard at the minute. It feels like I always hit a brick wall.

‘Maybe I’ll get the opportunity, maybe I won’t. But then I’ll have to look down a different avenue.’

It is an intriguing situation. Henderson is very clear: he is a United fan, his dream is to play for United, but he won’t hang around for ever waiting for that chance. His comment about always hitting a brick wall is telling.

The fact that Sheffield United have had a £12 million offer turned down for Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale suggests that they do not expect Henderson to return next season.

And whilst most reports claim that Solskjaer is set to stick by De Gea for at least one more season, it is also true that if he did feel the time had come to give Henderson a chance, it would be foolhardy to reveal that intention now, with the United squad in Cologne ready to challenge for the Europa League title; it could risk upsetting squad harmony at a crucial time.

Er det både Englands og Man. Uniteds kommende nr. 1, @boothenbarker snakker med, @NielsChrFred? Ender I med at miste ham, fordi I holder for længe på De Ge, @JonatanRying? Sheffield – Spurs fra 18.30 på Tv3 Max / #Viaplay med @PeterGroenborg og co. #Pldk #Tv3sport #LiamCalling pic.twitter.com/qLTvcV0VPh — Niklas Lind (@Niklas_Lind) July 2, 2020

