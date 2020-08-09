Fabrizio Romano says Jadon Sancho talks continue 24/7

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans hope that a deal will be concluded with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho just a day before the German club’s deadline.

It had appeared that time was running out for United when Dortmund upped the ante yesterday and said if they were not paid €120 million (£108m) by tomorrow morning, they would not sell Sancho this summer and would give him a €4 million (£3.6m) pay rise as a sweetener to keep him another year.

But at 1am this morning, Romano confirmed that talks are still ongoing between the two clubs.

‘Talks are still on between Man United and BVB. Every day. 24/24,’ he tweeted.

‘They’re trying to resolve everything, to find a solution about add-ons and instalments. Also today the two clubs have been in contact. Let’s see what will happen.’

It has recently been widely reported that the two clubs were not even in direct contact and that negotiations were only taking place between intermediaries, including Marco Lichtsteiner, brother of former Arsenal defender Stephan. However, in the same Twitter conversation Romano confirmed that United and Dortmund officials have been in direct contact for two weeks.

The news is a ray of hope that there will be a breakthrough in negotiations within the next 24 hours. United have said they will not pay €120 million and Dortmund insist they will not accept anything less, so the compromise has to come in terms of a portion of that amount being made up of performance-based add-ons.

Based on the figures bandied around in the press so far, a fixed portion in the region of €80-€90 million (£72m-£81m), paid over two or three instalments, with the remaining €30-40 million (£27m-£36m) made up of bonuses is the most likely outcome.

Tomorrow’s deadline was reportedly set by Dortmund as it is the day the club start preparations for the 2020/21 season by sending the team to a training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. However, Romano has previously suggested that nothing is set in stone as far as dates are concerned.

However, unless progress is made today, all eyes will be on the tour bus on Monday to see if Sancho is on it. If he goes to Switzerland, it will suggest that there is considerable doubt over whether a deal can be done. If he does not travel, it will be an extremely encouraging sign for Manchester United.

thanks my friend! As always said, talks are still on between Man United and BVB. Every day. 24/24. They're trying to resolve everything, to find a solution about add ons and installments. Also today the two clubs have been in contact. Let's see what will happen 🙋🏻‍♂‍ #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2020

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.