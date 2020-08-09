Jesse Lingard on four-man shortlist for AC Milan transfer

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is on a four-man shortlist as Italian giants AC Milan look to bolster their squad in the current transfer window.

Yesterday we reported that Lingard’s agent Mino Raiola is in constant communication with the Rossoneri putting Lingard’s name forward as an ideal solution to their problems behind Hakan Calhanoglu and Ante Rebic in the Milan attack.

And it now seems that the words are getting through as calciomercato.com reports that the 27-year-old is one of only four names that the Milanese side are considering, with Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa, Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu and Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica the other options.

At first glance, Lingard would be the second most likely of the four to move to the San Siro. Chiesa would probably be the club’s first choice but is probably the hardest to acquire. He has been priced at around €70 million (£63m) by Fiorentina and is also being pursued by other clubs, including Juventus.

There have even been reports that the 22-year-old is on United’s own shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives.

Rashica, in turn, has been reportedly earmarked by Borussia Dortmund as Sancho’s replacement should he leave the club and would also be considerably more expensive than Lingard.

This leaves Deulofeu as the Englishman’s most likely challenger for the spot, who impressed at Milan in the 2016/17 season while on loan from Everton.

‘A year ago, the club asked Milan for €30 million [£27m], but the situation has now changed: Watford are relegated and above all Deulofeu has returned from a long stoppage due to a knee injury,’ Calciomercato notes.

With a reported asking price of around €16.6 million (£15m), Lingard probably remains the most affordable option for the Rossoneri from a transfer fee point of view and his £100,000 per week wages are not beyond the reach of the Italian side.

Calciomercato reports that at present, Lingard is ‘not a priority’ for Milan. But given the problems involved in signing either Chiesa or Rashica and with the weight of Mino Raiola behind him, he could quickly find himself getting into pole position in this transfer saga.

