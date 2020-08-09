Man United cancel Phil Jones’ knee surgery so he can be sold

Manchester United have pulled the plug on planned surgery for defender Phil Jones so they can sell him in this transfer window, according to reports.

The Mirror claims that the Red Devils have decided to cancel knee surgery that had been planned for the England defender because it would put him out of action until January.

‘Jones was set to go under the knife on Sunday after suffering another major fitness set-back during lockdown,’ The Mirror reports.

‘But the prognosis that the 28-year-old would then be out of action for up to five months has prompted Old Trafford’s medics to look towards a programme of rehabilitation instead.

‘United are trying to find a buyer for the England international, who arrived at the club from Blackburn in a £16.5million deal 11 years ago.

‘And another lengthy spell on the sidelines would put off any potential suitors.’

The report is to some extent confirmed by The MEN, whose sources spotted Jones reporting for training with the rest of the squad yesterday.

If true, the decision is questionable from both a moral and practical point of view; it seems unfair to withhold surgery from a player if it is needed and it begs the question as to what club would buy a player at this stage knowing that he is likely to need surgery in the near future.

With Chris Smalling having returned from his loan spell at Roma and with no resolution in sight to Marcos Rojo’s desired move to Argentina, the Red Devils appear to be back to square one in terms of streamlining their centre back roster.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are thought to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred first four with Teden Mengi knocking on the door for a promotion from the Under 23’s.

There have also been numerous reports of a signing this summer, with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes all having been linked with a transfer to United.

