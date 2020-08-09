Manchester United preparing loan deals for wonder-kid prospects
Home
First Team

Manchester United preparing loan deals for wonder-kid prospects

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up a host of loan moves for their young stars with Dylan Levitt, Tahith Chong and James Garner amongst them.

One of the fans’ criticisms this season has been how some of the younger players have been left to get stale instead of being given crucial first-team minutes, whether at the club or elsewhere.

Chong, Garner and the recently departed Angel Gomes were the main names often dropped when these concerns were brought up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff have defended the lack of movement as they insisted they had to be incredibly selective about which clubs they trust their prospects with.

Of course, that makes complete sense but the concerns lingered at the back of supporters’ minds nonetheless, though now there is a solution.

According to Wales Online, Levitt has been made available to leave the club on loan to a Championship side in order to be given week in, week out action.

According to Manchester Evening News, Werder Bremen are talking to Chong over a loan deal, although they want him for a two season spell.

Meanwhile Swansea City are chasing Garner for a loan spell as the Red Devils look to give a host of talented youngsters some competitive and regular football.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus