Manchester United preparing loan deals for wonder-kid prospects

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up a host of loan moves for their young stars with Dylan Levitt, Tahith Chong and James Garner amongst them.

One of the fans’ criticisms this season has been how some of the younger players have been left to get stale instead of being given crucial first-team minutes, whether at the club or elsewhere.

Chong, Garner and the recently departed Angel Gomes were the main names often dropped when these concerns were brought up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff have defended the lack of movement as they insisted they had to be incredibly selective about which clubs they trust their prospects with.

Of course, that makes complete sense but the concerns lingered at the back of supporters’ minds nonetheless, though now there is a solution.

According to Wales Online, Levitt has been made available to leave the club on loan to a Championship side in order to be given week in, week out action.

According to Manchester Evening News, Werder Bremen are talking to Chong over a loan deal, although they want him for a two season spell.

Meanwhile Swansea City are chasing Garner for a loan spell as the Red Devils look to give a host of talented youngsters some competitive and regular football.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.