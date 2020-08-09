Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Anthony Martial can improve even more

There’s a lot more to come from Anthony Martial according to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the player having the best season in his career to date.

The French talent has played well all season long but he’s arguably been more remarkable when the league resumed.

Martial has managed to score 23 goals and assist 11 others in around 37 matches worth of minutes across all competitions.

It’s safe to say he has flourished under Solskjaer and that largely has to do with the faith shown in him to lead the line for United.

However, the legendary Norwegian has excited fans by claiming Martial can still improve even more and it’s the kind of thing fans want to hear more of.

Solskjær on Martial: "I like him scoring the simple goals. I know he can do the worldies. He's in the gym and he's working on his strength. He's physically at his best level of his career. There is more to come from Anthony definitely." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 9, 2020

Martial has certainly beefed up over the course of the season and that has helped his hold-up play improve, particularly in the second half of the campaign.

The former AS Monaco man is loved by the fans and many recognise his obvious clinical finishing and ability to dribble.

However, when compared to Odion Ighalo for example, his strength wasn’t as good and that often led to a lot of turnover in possession.

Lately though, Martial has looked hungrier, more aggressive and more capable of holding the ball up and that has led him to become the club’s top goalscorer.

