Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Manchester United’s good form

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to a question on the club’s recent form fantastically and it will leave fans impressed.

The legendary Norwegian has seen a remarkable turn of form since the turn of the year and his side managed to keep it up even after the break in football.

It’s not a coincidence United improved tremendously once Bruno Fernandes arrived in January and he, although not singlehandedly, essentially saved the club’s season.

There was a point in the season when it wasn’t inconceivable to imagine Solskjaer getting the sack, such was the club’s inconsistencies in the first-half.

However, strong performances from the new year saw the Red Devils finish in third place yet it seems the former Molde man is still looking for more.

Solskjær on #mufc losing one game in the last 23: "One in 23 is one too many." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 9, 2020

It’s clear Solskjaer is pushing his team to improve even further and fans will love what he said because it’s the kind of expectations normally put on Manchester United.

Whenever the club lost a match in the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s era, it was essentially the end of the world.

If the players can raise their standards to that level once again, then the trophies will start to pile in.

