Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: It will be difficult to keep all three goalkeepers

One of Manchester United’s three goalkeepers in David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Dean Henderson will be moved on in some capacity according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former deadly striker has an abundance of options between the sticks with Lee Grant a bit of a forgotten man.

The drama has mostly surrounded the aforementioned trio as fans debate over who should be the first choice option, particularly for the next season.

De Gea has endured an error-riddled campaign and that has led to some calls for him to be dropped or even sold.

Romero has been the ever-reliable back-up and so some have insisted he should be trusted, while others insist Henderson should be given a shot to realise his potential.

Solskjær on Dean Henderson: "Competition for places is good. It'll be difficult to keep three of them at the club. So we'll see what the decision will be there." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 9, 2020

Rumours had surfaced after United’s clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup that Romero was disgruntled as he was dropped in favour of De Gea.

The Argentine is typically the club’s cup goalkeeper but Solskjaer broke protocol, so to speak, to prove his support for the Spaniard.

De Gea was at fault for at least one of the goals that knocked the Red Devils out of the competition and that only confounded Romero’s misery according to speculation.

With Henderson enjoying a fantastic season playing for Sheffield United on loan, he has not been forgotten and Solskjaer clearly has a huge decision on his hands.

