Rio Ferdinand: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema was so impressive

Manchester United fans may be wondering what could have been after Rio Ferdinand revealed Sir Alex Ferguson’s desire to sign Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

The French superstar has had an outstanding campaign so far, scoring 27 goals and assisting 11 across all competitions in 48 appearances.

Benzema joined Madrid from French club Lyon and it’s safe to say he’s had a successful career in Spain.

However, United and their supporters may have enjoyed even more success under Sir Alex had the powerful striker been signed as was intended according to Ferdinand.

The legendary Scotsman previously stated Madrid had simply outbid them to secure Benzema and it certainly was one of their better signings over the past decade.

According to Pundit Arena, Ferdinand said: “I love him, I played against him at Lyon and he was so impressive.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was desperate to sign him as a kid, and you can see why. This guy has had a sustained amount of success at the top level.”

Manchester United signed plenty of strikers who succeeded instead but having Benzema still would’ve been a pleasant luxury to have.

To make matters worse, it was the same summer Cristiano Ronaldo left to Madrid so, in a sense, the club missed out on firepower twice.

The pair would be central to any success the Spanish giants enjoyed and United had to move on in a different direction.

Now Ronaldo plays for Juventus who recently fired Maurizio Sarri and so the rumours have begun, stating a return to Old Trafford is possible.

