Anthony Martial puts in man-of-the match performance against FC Copenhagen

Anthony Martial was Manchester United’s man of the match as the Red Devils struggled to overcome plucky FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final tonight.

Martial started off slowly with little service but grew stronger as the game wore on and peaked just when United needed it in extra time, winning the decisive penalty after a mazy run in the box.

The Frenchman boasted some impressive stats for the game, including a 100% pass accuracy, which is incredible for a 120 minute match.

He suffered four fouls and made four passes into the box.

He also made five successful take-ons and had four shots, three of which were on target.

Martial was also a provider, creating three chances including one big chance in addition to winning the penalty.

Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnssen frustrated the Red Devils for 95 minutes before the Frenchman’s combination with substitute Juan Mata proved just too good for the Danish defence.

The 24-year-old now has an impressive 11 assists to add to his 23 goals in what has been a fantastic season for him.

In this sort of form, Martial is just unplayable and if he can be fed more regularly and accurately than he was against Copenhagen tonight, there is no doubt that he will be one of United’s most potent weapons in the semi-final, which will be against either Wolves or Spanish side Sevilla on Sunday at the same venue.

