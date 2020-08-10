Jadon Sancho confirmed to be heading for Borussia Dortmund training camp

Transfer experts Fabrizio Romano, Jan Aage Fjortoff and Christian Falk have confirmed that Jadon Sancho is on the Borussia Dortmund team plane heading for their training camp in Switzerland.

England international Sancho is United’s top summer transfer target, but his hefty £108 million price tag is proving a difficult obstacle in football’s troubled financial times.

Fjortoff posted a photo of Sancho at the airport this morning, confirming the news of his departure.

Breaking News! “Man goes to work” – Sancho this morning at the airport https://t.co/zaf9OhW2aC — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 10, 2020

It has been widely reported that if United hadn’t signed the England international before today, Dortmund would refuse to sell him in this transfer window.

And as reported here earlier this morning, the question now is, will the Bundesliga side stick to their guns?

Romano clearly believes that the ‘artificial deadline’, as United sources described it last week, does not mean that the transfer deal is dead in the water.

‘Jadon Sancho is now with the team – as normal for a Borussia Dortmund player,’ he tweeted this morning.

‘BVB and Manchester United in talks by two weeks but still no agreement reached. Personal terms have never been a problem. It’s still up to the clubs.’

Jadon Sancho is now with the team – as normal for a Borussia Dortmund player. BVB and Manchester United in talks by two weeks but still no agreement reached. Personal terms have never been a problem. It’s still up to the clubs. 🔴 #BVB #MUFC #transfers https://t.co/0fgYyLWPnS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

Late last night Falk, who broike the news that Sancho is on the plane, said that Dortmund would make a public announcement today.

‘Day of decision? this Monday – Deadline day 10th of August – Michael Zorc, Head of Sports @bvb, wants to comment the Future and transfer poker of @Sanchooo10 and @ManUtd’

Day of decision? this Monday – Deadline day 10th of August – Michael Zorc, Head of Sports @bvb, wants to comment the Future and transfer poker of @Sanchooo10 and @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 9, 2020

Whether that will be to confirm that the deadline was not set in stone, or to rule out a transfer, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the fact that the 20-year-old is on that plane means that a deal is clearly not imminent between the two clubs and that Jadon Sancho will not become a Manchester United player today.

