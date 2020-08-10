Jadon Sancho transfer deadline day arrives: announcement expected from Germany

The protracted saga of Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer to Manchester United has reached an important milestone today – Borussia Dortmund’s deadline for a deal being done.

According to reports in Germany, if United hadn’t signed Sancho by today, the player would be travelling to Dortmund’s pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland and the door would be closed on any transfer this summer.

As it would appear that there is no deal, the question now is, will the Bundesliga side stick to their guns?

Christian Falk, Head of Football at German outlet Sport Bild, says that Dortmund’s Head of Sport’s Michael Zorc will address the media today about the situation. Falk tweeted:

‘Day of decision? this Monday – Deadline day 10th of August – Michael Zorc, Head of Sports @bvb, wants to comment the Future and transfer poker of @Sanchooo10 and @ManUtd’

Given that in German the word ‘will’ translates to ‘want’ in English, this would appear to be saying that there will be an announcement from Dortmund on the subject today.

Day of decision? this Monday – Deadline day 10th of August – Michael Zorc, Head of Sports @bvb, wants to comment the Future and transfer poker of @Sanchooo10 and @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, journalist Jan Aage Fjortoff, former Middlesbrough, Swindon and Sheffield United star and International teammate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, believes that the deadline cannot be set in stone.

‘Dortmund local – paper reporting that everybody in Dortmund expect Sancho to be at the plane tomorrow,’ Fjortoff tweeted yesterday.

‘Dortmund clear on the deadline … But is there anybody who think Dortmund would have turned down a 120 million euro offer say….Tuesday?’

Re: Sancho Interesting to see how this will develop the next days. Dortmund clear on the deadline tomorrow. But is there anybody who think Dortmund would have turned down a 120 million euro offer say….Tuesday? Will Man UTD make a move tonight or tomorrow morning? https://t.co/Po3u3STwSf — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 9, 2020

On Saturday Fjortoff also elaborated an 11-point analysis of the situation, including thoughts such as:

• Man United must understand that Dortmund want to keep him. That they will double his wages

• Monday deadline bad for both clubs. Dortmund can lose face. Man Utd can lose player

• Image! Dortmund: Selling their best players. Man Utd: Slow losing players

• Personal contract agreed. Big advantage Man Utd

• Pressure on Woodward to deliver. A player like Fernandes showed the manager/the fans how important one player can be to get closer to the top

• Dortmund don’t have the financial muscles to turn down 120 mill euro. That’s why they are willing to sell for that amount

Falk agreed with Fjortoff’s post by tweeting his trademark ‘True’ in response.

As things stand, it seems likely that Sancho will be on the plane to Switzerland today. If so, all eyes will be on Michael Zorc to discover what Dortmund’s (at least public) stance is now that their deadline has elapsed.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.