Leaving it late: Manchester United overcome FC Copenhagen to reach semi-final

Manchester United are into the semi-finals of the Europa League after their win over FC Copenhagen and while it was not a classic by any means, there are still some interesting statistics that came out.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed the only goal of the game after Anthony Martial won the penalty but, ultimately, there were more chances that should’ve been converted.

United were expected to walk all over their opponents but it’s a credit to Copenhagen that they made life so difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The legendary Norwegian won’t be happy with the tight scoreline but a win is a win and the team will have to move on quickly if they are to perform in the semi-final.

Below are some interesting statistics from the 1-0 win and they help to paint a picture of what happened during the match.

Copenhagen's Karl-Johan Johnsson made 13 saves against #mufc, no goalkeeper has ever made more in a single Europa League game #mulive [espn] pic.twitter.com/iTkpMfqSaC — utdreport (@utdreport) August 10, 2020

#mufc have kept a clean sheet in 73% of their games in the Europa League under Solskjær, the highest managerial percentage with 10+ games at a club in the competition #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 10, 2020

70% (2.48) of Manchester United's 3.53 xG came in extra time. — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 10, 2020

It seems Manchester United left it late to overcome their opponents but it could be argued it only happened as the teams tired.

With exhaustion overtaking FC Copenhagen, opportunities began to pop up and Martial and Bruno managed to capitalise.

Karl-Johan Johnsson’s incredible number of saves also shows how well he played, though United should’ve been more clinical with one or two of their shots.

