Man United vs FC Copenhagen: team news and predictions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns ahead of tonight’s Europa League quarter-final against Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Solskjaer knows Copenhagen’s head coach and fellow Norwegian Ståle Solbakken well, having played alongside him for many years with Norway and describes him as a ‘good friend’.

Solbakken is upbeat for the game, saying ‘it is a great advantage for us that it is decided over one match on neutral ground and without spectators, than if we had to meet them both home and away.

‘In general we have to play close to perfection in all respects.’

Phil Jones has not travelled with the United squad despite being back in training. Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe also remain sidelined.

Copenhagen’s Michael Santos is suspended and Ragnar Sigurdsson and Viktor Fischer are long-term absentees.

The referee will be Clément Turpin of France.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Tonight will definitely be a step up from LASK Linz but the truth is that this Manchester United side are one of the strongest left in the competition and we should be ready to show that. It’ll be a full strength selection from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and because of that you just have to be confident Man United will deliver, so that’s why I’m going for a 1-0 win.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 2-0 FC Copenhagen

I expect Solskjaer to play with a full strength side and that should see the exciting version of United return after a lacklustre display vs LASK. The players should be well rested by now for the most part and so there’s no real excuse if the team is knocked out. Solskjaer has laid down the gauntlet to his players to win the Europa League and if they are to do that then Copenhagen, respectively, are the kind of team United should cruise by with no problems.

Red Billy: Man United 4-0 FC Copenhagen

I don’t want to underestimate Copenhagen but United should be able to field their first choice eleven, who will have had 15 days’ rest and who should be able to play with no pressure, having already qualified for the Champions League. Tony Martial and Marcus Rashford are fighting it out for who finishes top scorer so they’ll be up for it and Mason Greenwood will be hungry for goals as well as he aims to get 20 in his debut season. He’s also in with a shout of the Europa League golden boot as he’s on 5 – one behind joint leading scorer Bruno Fernandes, who’ll also want to win it. So plenty of motivation all round and I’m really looking forward to this one.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them so far this season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.